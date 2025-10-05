Trump must force Israel to end ‘campaign of mass killing’: rights group CAIR

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has said Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza despite Trump’s call to stop the bombings means Netanyahu “wants to prolong the genocide and thwart a permanent ceasefire agreement”, Al Jazeera reports.

“President Trump must move beyond rhetoric and immediately use every diplomatic, political, and economic tool available — including conditioning US military aid — to end this campaign of mass killing and finalise the permanent ceasefire deal on the table,” CAIR said in a statement.

“Our government cannot continue to fund and defend a rogue regime engaged in what the world recognises as a genocide. President Trump should hold Israel accountable now — before more innocent lives are needlessly taken.”