E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Trump must force Israel to end ‘campaign of mass killing’: rights group CAIR

Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 10:50am

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has said Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza despite Trump’s call to stop the bombings means Netanyahu “wants to prolong the genocide and thwart a permanent ceasefire agreement”, Al Jazeera reports.

“President Trump must move beyond rhetoric and immediately use every diplomatic, political, and economic tool available — including conditioning US military aid — to end this campaign of mass killing and finalise the permanent ceasefire deal on the table,” CAIR said in a statement.

“Our government cannot continue to fund and defend a rogue regime engaged in what the world recognises as a genocide. President Trump should hold Israel accountable now — before more innocent lives are needlessly taken.”

