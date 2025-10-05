14 terrorists killed in Khuzdar operation

QUETTA: Security forces killed 14 terrorists of the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Hindustan in an operation conducted in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

The state designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

Security officials said the forces launched the operation on the basis of intelligence reports about the presence of the group’s militants in the mountainous area of Zehri tehsil.

According to the officials, the area was cordoned off before the action was launched. Heavy firing took place between the security forces and the terrorists, which continued for several hours.

“As many as 14 terrorists were killed in the gun battle, while 20 others were injured,” the officials said, adding that a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and other equipment was seized from their possession.

The Zehri operation, they added, was carried out days after security forces killed seven India-sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Sherani district of Balochistan.

They said several hideouts established by the militants in the mountainous terrain were destroyed during the operation.

“Residents of the Zehri area praised the operation, acknowledging the efforts of the security forces in restoring peace and order to the region, which had been disturbed for a long time,” the officials said, adding that the terrorists had been harassing and blackmailing local residents.

Officials reaffirmed that the security forces remain fully committed to elimina­ting the remaining milita­nts of Fitna al-Hindustan.

On Oct 1, security forces had killed 13 other alleged terrorists in separate operations in Quetta and Kech districts of Makran.

The operation in Aghbarg, on the outskirts of Quetta, was conducted a day after a car suicide attack on the headquarters of Frontier Corps (North) that claimed 10 lives, including four security personnel, and left 33 others injured.

Security forces foiled the attackers’ attempt to enter the FC headquarters and killed all five terrorists.

FIR registered

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan Police has registered an FIR against the terrorists involved in the car suicide attack outside the FC headquarters and has lau­nched an investigation.

Official sources said the CTD has identified two terrorists who were killed by security forces as they attempted to enter the FC headquarters.

According to CTD sources, one of the terrorists belonged to the Mazai Adha area of Qila Abdullah district, bordering Afghanistan, and was identified as Sharifullah. The other terrorist was a resident of Chagai district, but his name has not yet been established.

Sources said CTD officials, along with other investigators, have been questioning Sharifullah’s family members. “The terrorist from Mazai Adha was also wanted by security forces in Karachi for his involvement in a previous terrorist attack there,” an official said.

Investigators have also approached the family of the other terrorist from Chagai. Security officials said the CTD identified both terrorists with the help of Nadra’s fingerprint records.

“The remains of the other terrorists killed in the gun battle with security forces have been sent to the Punjab Forensic Laboratory in Lahore for analysis,” the official added.

Meanwhile, security forces have sealed the area where the FC headquarters is located. Buildings badly damaged by the powerful explosions have also been sealed, and no one is being allowed to enter to access their offices.

The offices of Daily Mashriq and the private TV channel HUM were among those badly damaged and have been sealed by security forces.

Heavy traffic congestion was reported on several key roads due to the closure of routes passing near the FC headquarters.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025