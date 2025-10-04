Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Gaza ceasefire plan ‘full of dangers’

The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has said that Washington’s plan for a ceasefire in Gaza is “full of dangers”, accusing Israel of using the proposal to achieve what it “failed” to do during the conflict, AFP reports.

Naim Qassem, the leader of the group, suggested Israel would use the plan as a pretext to take over the land and strip Palestinians of their self-determination, but said the decision of whether to accept it was ultimately Hamas’s.

“In fact, this plan is a plan full of dangers,” Qassem said in a speech commemorating two Hezbollah commanders killed during the group’s devastating conflict with Israel about a year ago.

“It is Israel’s project, which it seeks to achieve through politics after failing to achieve it through military action, aggression, genocide and famine,” he added.