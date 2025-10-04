E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Gaza ceasefire plan ‘full of dangers’

Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 09:10pm

The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has said that Washington’s plan for a ceasefire in Gaza is “full of dangers”, accusing Israel of using the proposal to achieve what it “failed” to do during the conflict, AFP reports.

Naim Qassem, the leader of the group, suggested Israel would use the plan as a pretext to take over the land and strip Palestinians of their self-determination, but said the decision of whether to accept it was ultimately Hamas’s.

“In fact, this plan is a plan full of dangers,” Qassem said in a speech commemorating two Hezbollah commanders killed during the group’s devastating conflict with Israel about a year ago.

“It is Israel’s project, which it seeks to achieve through politics after failing to achieve it through military action, aggression, genocide and famine,” he added.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...