Explainer: After Trump’s intervention, how close is the Gaza conflict to ending?

President Donald Trump has urged Israel to halt its bombing of Gaza after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accepted some key parts of a United States peace plan, a shift that could mean a two-year-old conflict is finally coming to a close, Reuters reports.

Israel announced it would work on “immediate implementation” of the first stage of the plan, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved during a trip to Washington.

Yet potential pitfalls remain — the precise timeline for implementing Trump’s plan remains unclear, some logistics may prove problematic because of Gaza’s devastation, and issues such as Hamas’ disarmament and Israel’s withdrawal appear unsettled.

