‘Will not tolerate delay’ in Hamas releasing captives: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said in a post on Truth Social that he will not tolerate any delay in the release of Israeli captives by Hamas.

“I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the hostage release and peace deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off,” Trump wrote.

“I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, fast. Everyone will be treated fairly!”