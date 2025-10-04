Canadian PM welcomes Hamas’s commitment to ‘relinquish power’, supports Palestinian state

Canada’s PM Mark Carney has said his country welcomed “commitments from Hamas to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages, living and deceased”.

“We encourage all parties to immediately work to turn commitments into reality, and to advance peace and security in the region. We thank President Trump for his essential leadership,” he said on X.

Carney also voiced support for a “sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine, building its future in peace and security with the State of Israel”.