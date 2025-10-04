Hamas’ response to Gaza peace plan is welcome step, says Dar

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has termed Palestinian group Hamas’ response to US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan a “welcome step”.

“This must now result in an immediate ceasefire, end to Palestinian suffering, ensure hostages release, and allow free flow of humanitarian aid. Israel MUST immediately stop its attacks,” he said.

“We reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and a sovereign, viable State of Palestine on the pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital,” he said.