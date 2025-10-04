E-Paper | October 04, 2025

France says Hamas’s commitment to Gaza plan ‘must be followed up without delay’

Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 09:00am

French President Emmanuel Macron has reacted to Hamas’s response to Trump’s Gaza plan by saying that the group’s commitment “must be followed up without delay”, saying there is an opportunity to “make decisive progress towards peace”.

“France will play its full part in line with its efforts at the United Nations, alongside the United States, Israelis and Palestinians, and all of its international partners,” Macron added.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said “peace in Gaza and the release of the hostages are within reach”.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...