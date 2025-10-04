France says Hamas’s commitment to Gaza plan ‘must be followed up without delay’

French President Emmanuel Macron has reacted to Hamas’s response to Trump’s Gaza plan by saying that the group’s commitment “must be followed up without delay”, saying there is an opportunity to “make decisive progress towards peace”.

“France will play its full part in line with its efforts at the United Nations, alongside the United States, Israelis and Palestinians, and all of its international partners,” Macron added.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said “peace in Gaza and the release of the hostages are within reach”.