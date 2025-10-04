The secret superpowers of teachers

Have you ever realised that superheroes aren’t just fictional characters in comics and movies? Do you want to know what they look like in real life?

Let me introduce you to real-life superheroes that you didn’t realise you knew. They are your teachers. Yes, your teachers — the ones you generally think of as boring, strict, demanding or funny. They don’t wear capes or carry cool gadgets, yet their superpowers are real — how else could they help you discover the best in yourself, even the parts you didn’t know were there?

By making the most difficult concepts understandable to a class full of students reluctantly paying attention, teachers use the superpowers only they possess to get through to everyone. Their super senses easily tell them which student hasn’t grasped the lesson and which one is making excuses for not doing homework. Nothing escapes their x-ray vision, and they know what the backbenchers are up to at all times. They see, they hear and they know all that is going on in the class.

If all of this is not a superpower, then what is?

But teachers are not born with superpowers — they work hard to become capable of shaping young minds and lives. They strive every day. Each morning they step inside the class, they are on a rescue mission: to help their students out of the academic problems they are facing and carry them towards a better future and world.

Let’s check out some of the superpowers teachers possess. And, while we are at it, why don’t you reflect on what special ‘powers’ your own teachers have?

The decoding power

Teachers have this decoding power to crack the most difficult of equations and solve the most complex of maths problems. They can not only explain the hardest stanzas of a poem in the simplest of ways, but they can also decipher the coded message you are whispering to your friend in class.

But they work hard to attain this power. They spend a lot of time and energy on lesson plans that simplify complex concepts into easy, understandable parts. They also try to understand their students better, so they can teach in a way that helps everyone — even those who find it most difficult.

And this superpower doesn’t stop there — they can even read the most illegible writing and scribbles that no one else can!

X-ray vision

Their x-ray vision also makes them good at reading expressions and feelings. So when something is holding a student back, teachers sense it. They care. And they intervene.

Even when they are writing on the board, they know what is going on behind their back in the class. Anyone who has tried to chew gum discreetly or wander the corridors after asking to go to the toilet will vouch for the x-ray vision of teachers, who always seem to find out.

Incredible strength

Teachers come in all shapes and sizes, but they all have incredible strength. No wonder they can effortlessly carry piles of books around, teach non-stop for hours and stand on their feet most of the day. They arrive before the students and leave after them, and they don’t even bunk classes!

Through their incredible power of empathy, teachers encourage students to go on, even when they want to stop or give up.

Illustration by Ziauddin

Super speed

Has it ever happened to you that you are trying to copy the answer by peering into the notebook or test paper of the kid next to you, and suddenly you find the teacher standing over you? I am sure you have wondered how they got there so fast.

Well, that’s because of their super speed — making them faster than The Flash! And this is also why they can check a large number of notebooks and test papers in minutes! And the homework that takes you hours to do is explained by teachers in minutes, leaving you scratching your head in wonder!

Mega memory

Never underestimate the mega memory of a teacher. They know the names of all the students they teach, and even remember the ones who passed out years ago! They remember every excuse students have used for being absent or not doing homework, so anyone who repeats an excuse gets caught!

But most of all, teachers use their mega memory to keep track of each student’s progress, and their mental databank alerts them to any change in behaviour or performance. This prompts them to step in right away and help sort out the issue.

The power of encouragement

With just a smile, a simple “Well done!”, “Try again,” or “I’m listening…”, a teacher can transform students into believing in themselves, gaining confidence and self-esteem, and overcoming shyness.

On the invisible wings of their encouraging words, students fly and reach for the stars. And once they learn to fly, there is no stopping the flight of these young minds. Years may go by, but the impact of a teacher who believed in the student stays on, serving as the wind beneath their wings wherever life takes them.

The never-give-up force

Teachers don’t give up, nor do they let their students give up. From the Einstein in the class to the shy one, teachers guide all their students forward, adjusting their own pace so that no one stays behind. They don’t move on with a lesson until all have understood, even if it means taking extra classes, paying extra attention or trying different teaching methods. They keep trying — and that’s the spirit they pass on to their students.

Teachers don’t wear capes or possess magic wands, but their superpowers are magical enough to transform every life they touch. They hold our hands, guide our steps and prepare us to step into the world and achieve our dreams. They shape our minds and personalities, and their wise words stay with us long after we’ve forgotten their names.

On this Teachers’ Day, let’s remember that the superheroes in our classrooms are the ones who inspire us to be the best versions of ourselves. We can never repay them for all that they do, but we can thank them by acknowledging their immense contribution and showing them respect.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 4th, 2025