Hamas slams Israel’s Ben-Gvir over remarks on flotilla activists

Hamas said in a statement on Telegram that Ben-Gvir’s storming of the detention facility, and his attempt to threaten and humiliate the activists there, reflect “the extent of the arrogance, and moral and political decadence” Israel’s leaders have reached, Al Jazeera reports.

Yesterday, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Ben-Gvir entered a detention centre, where hundreds of activists captured on board the Global Sumud Flotilla were held, before calling them “terrorists”.

He also said deporting activists from the flotilla would be a mistake, arguing they should instead be jailed for several months.

“This calls for global and international condemnation of him and his fascist army’s behaviour against our defenceless people, and for pressure on the entity to release them immediately,” the group said.

Hamas also expressed “pride and admiration for the heroic stance demonstrated by the activists”.