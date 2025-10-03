Five police officers injured in clashes at Gaza protest in Geneva

Swiss police has said that five of their officers were injured during clashes in Geneva in which police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters marching in support of the Gaza flotilla intercepted by Israel, Reuters reports.

The initially peaceful protest of about 3,000 people, which stopped traffic in the city centre, degenerated late on Thursday as protesters approached a bridge.

Footage shared with Reuters from Geneva showed water being sprayed on protesters, flares launched amidst the crowd, and riot police moving protesters away.

The police said in a statement that one person had been arrested and investigations were continuing after five of their officers were harmed.