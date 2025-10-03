Boat from intercepted Gaza aid flotilla docks in Cyprus

A boat from a flotilla that had been carrying aid to Gaza until it was intercepted by Israel has docked in Cyprus, the Mediterranean island’s government has said according to Reuters.

The vessel carrying 21 foreigners asked to dock in Larnaca for refuelling and humanitarian reasons, a government spokesperson said on X.

He did not identify the boat, or say whether it had been among those stopped by the Israeli military.

After registering all the passengers, Cyprus provided for their basic needs and offered consular assistance, he added.