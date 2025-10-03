READ: Can Trump’s plan bring long-term peace to Gaza?

E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Can Trump's plan bring long-term peace to Gaza?

Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 11:33am

US President Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in Gaza may become a pivotal moment after nearly two years of war. It presents both the opportunity for a short-term cessation of hostilities and a long-term pathway to reordering Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In the short-term, if accepted by both Hamas and Israel, it would immediately bring relief to the Palestinian people. That’s the only positive bit for the people of occupied Palestine, in the wake of Israel’s brutal bombardment campaign over the last two years that has killed over 65,000 people and injured more than 165,000 civilians.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stand at the conclusion of a joint press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. — AFP
A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...