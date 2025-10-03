E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Energy plans

From the Newspaper Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 09:25am

THIS is with reference to the editorial ‘Erratic planning’ (Sept 30), which raised concerns about Pakistan’s future power-sector planning. The Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP 2025-35) has recently undergone key reforms, and the demand forecasting methodology is time-tested and vetted by international consultants.

Besides, population growth is not an element used in the model. The top-down global demand forecast is further verified through the bottom-up demand forecast prepared by the distribution companies (Discos). This forecast also factors in rooftop solar, captive generation, energy efficiency programmes and other emerging trends.

Further, the capacity addition plans are not whimsical, and the revised IGCEP carefully optimises the capacity additions on a least-cost basis. The central aim is to provide reliable and affordable power while avoiding stranded capacity. The calculations also include the addition of nuclear and coal-based energy projects.

The IGCEP has introduced important safeguards to ensure planning remains transparent and evidence-based. Demand forecasts are developed in a way that the results are grounded in real consumer behaviour as well as wider trends.

In addition, clear rules govern project selection to ensure that only justified least-cost investments move forward, keeping the larger interests of consumers and the national economy at the centre.

Spokesperson
Power Division
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

