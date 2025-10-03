Putin vows response to ‘Europe’s militarisation’

SOCHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday promised a “significant” response to “Europe’s militarisation”, as he addressed a foreign policy forum in southern Russia.

“We are closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe,” he told the audience, adding: “Retaliatory measures by Russia will not take long. The response to such threats will be very significant.” “Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness,” Putin added.

Relations between Russia and the EU spiralled downward after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, leading the bloc to bolster its defence.

Drone incidents in Denmark and aerial incursions from Moscow in Estonia and Poland have heightened fears that Russia’s war on Ukraine could spill over Europe’s borders.

Putin accused Europe of stoking up “hysteria” to excuse rising military spending and said Russia wasn’t a threat. “Just calm down,” the Russian President said.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025