Hamas to respond to Trump’s Gaza plan soon, group leader says

A Hamas leader has said early today that the group will soon respond to United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, according to Anadolu news agency.

“Hamas is discussing the plan seriously, regardless of the many reservations we have,” Mohammed Nazzal told Doha-based Al Jazeera television in an interview.

He said Hamas is serious about seeking understandings “away from the pressure of time and threats”.

Nazzal said Hamas began internal and external consultations about the plan with Palestinian factions, independent figures, and mediators.

The final response “will take into account the interests of the Palestinian people and the strategic constants of the Palestinian cause,” he added.