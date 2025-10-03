E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Policies must be devised through consultation, says Gilani

APP Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 06:56am
Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani talks to media-persons at Governor House, Peshawar, on Thursday. — White Star

PESHAWAR: Acting President of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here on Thursday called for political unity and collective decision-making while reaffirming his commitment to strengthening democracy and federation.

Speaking at a joint press conference here alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, he said that national policies must be devised through consultation and consensus rather than unilateral action.

He said that his visit to the historic city was part of his desire to meet leaders of PPP and PML-N and opposition members in provincial assembly. He said that his political role connected him with the entire country rather than a single province.

Mr Gilani said that all provinces were receiving funds under National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. He recalled that the 7th NFC Award was announced in Gwadar during his tenure as prime minister to give rights to provinces.

Underscoring the importance of democracy, he said that difference of opinion was the true spirit of democratic practice. He pledged that government would continue to function strictly within the bounds of the Constitution.

Referring to constitutional reforms under PPP, Mr Gilani said that his government had abolished Article 58(2)(b), which empowered the President to dissolve assemblies, and also ended the two-term bar on holding the office of prime minister with a view to stabilise the democratic process.

On the issue of new provinces, he said that such matters must be decided through constitutional procedures, citing the example of Punjab Assembly’s resolution in favour of creating the province of South Punjab. Recalling his own time in government, he said that PPP had carried out military operations to restore peace and successfully resettled displaced families within 90 days.

Mr Gilani urged all political parties to set aside differences and work together for peace and stability. He confirmed that leaders of PPP and the PML-N recently met for political consultations, while rejecting attempts to pit one political party against another.

He said that his party would continue to strengthen its presence in KP, highlighting the sacrifices of PPP leaders and workers for democracy. He praised PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a young and dynamic leader, who was effectively managing his responsibilities. He recalled that Bilawal presented Pakistan’s stance at international level when India carried out aggression.

Mr Gilani also paid tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari, crediting him for transferring presidential powers to parliament in a landmark step to strengthen democracy. He said that before Zardari’s decision, the President had the power to dissolve assemblies, but it was only a democratic leader, who could voluntarily surrender such authority.

He said that the PPPs legacy included restoring the 1973 Constitution through the ‘charter of democracy’ and ensuring that the spirit of parliamentary rule was re-established.

Mr Gilani said that very few political parties in Pakistan had made sacrifices for democracy and the state in the way PPP had. He recalled that the party had given its leadership and workers for the survival of the federation and democratic system.

He said that PPP paid in blood for the country and democracy. He said that the party’s sacrifices remained unmatched in the political history of Pakistan.

He said that foreign policy was the exclusive domain of federal government and could not be dictated by individuals. Referring to Pak-US relations, he stated that Pakistan did not enter into agreements with US President Donald Trump in isolation, but rather as part of broader regional cooperation involving Saudi Arabia and other allies.

On the sensitive issue of Israel, he made it clear that no decision had been taken in that regard. He said that the prime minister would take parliament into confidence before adopting any policy.

He said that all legislation in Senate was carried out through consultation, reflecting his belief in inclusive and participatory governance. He reiterated that the way forward for Pakistan lied in unity, democracy and strict adherence to the Constitution.

