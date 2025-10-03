E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Work begins on 2.5mw hydropower station

Our Correspondent Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 06:56am

LOWER DIR: In a major move to promote tourism, economic growth and clean energy, the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), with support from the European Union, has begun construction of a 2.5-megawatt hydropower station in Thall, Upper Dir, to help meet the energy needs of the scenic Kumrat Valley.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs783 million and will be completed in two years. The ground-breaking ceremony of the project at Thall was carried out by the MNA Sahibzada Sibgatullah and the deputy commissioner Upper Dir, Navid Akbar.

Later at a gathering of a large number of people representing 21 villages from Kalakot to Kumrat Bala, SRSP CEO Masoodul Mulk explained that the power house would benefit 4,044 households and 150 hotels besides numerous small businesses.

A channel of over 5000 feet would be constructed to bring water to the power house and HT Lines of 20 km and LT Lines of 34 kms would be laid, and 20 step up transformers would also be installed. The project is likely to reduce carbon dioxide emission by 7,200 tons annually.

The CEO said that the project would give a big boost for economic and social development in the area. He said the local grids were a solution for the energy needs of the remote regions as transmission costs from the national grid and their maintenance was very difficult.

The CEO cautioned the communities that the social enterprise model under which the power house would be run would ensure that rates charged for electricity would ensure the financial and social sustainability without the rates becoming exploitative. He said if the power house were run ensuring financial sustainability they could also start contributing to social development in their areas.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...