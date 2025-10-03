Work begins on 2.5mw hydropower station

LOWER DIR: In a major move to promote tourism, economic growth and clean energy, the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), with support from the European Union, has begun construction of a 2.5-megawatt hydropower station in Thall, Upper Dir, to help meet the energy needs of the scenic Kumrat Valley.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs783 million and will be completed in two years. The ground-breaking ceremony of the project at Thall was carried out by the MNA Sahibzada Sibgatullah and the deputy commissioner Upper Dir, Navid Akbar.

Later at a gathering of a large number of people representing 21 villages from Kalakot to Kumrat Bala, SRSP CEO Masoodul Mulk explained that the power house would benefit 4,044 households and 150 hotels besides numerous small businesses.

A channel of over 5000 feet would be constructed to bring water to the power house and HT Lines of 20 km and LT Lines of 34 kms would be laid, and 20 step up transformers would also be installed. The project is likely to reduce carbon dioxide emission by 7,200 tons annually.

The CEO said that the project would give a big boost for economic and social development in the area. He said the local grids were a solution for the energy needs of the remote regions as transmission costs from the national grid and their maintenance was very difficult.

The CEO cautioned the communities that the social enterprise model under which the power house would be run would ensure that rates charged for electricity would ensure the financial and social sustainability without the rates becoming exploitative. He said if the power house were run ensuring financial sustainability they could also start contributing to social development in their areas.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025