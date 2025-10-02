High-level govt delegation holds talks with Joint Awami Action Committee amid unrest in Azad Kashmir

A high-level delegation of the government held negotiations with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday in a bid to put an end to the ongoing unrest in the territory.

“A high-level delegation from Pakistan has started formal dialogue with representatives of the Joint Action Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad today,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry posted on X as the talks commenced.

A strike has paralysed AJK under a communications blackout after talks over elite privileges and reserved refugee seats collapsed between the JAAC, the AJK government, and federal ministers, sparking protests and violence. On Wednesday, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and federal minister Chaudhry invited the JAAC for fresh dialogue.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed deep concern over the unrest in AJK and directed the negotiation committee to immediately proceed to AJK capital Muzaffarabad and find an immediate and lasting solution to the issues.

The committee includes Senator Rana Sanaullah as well as federal ministers Sardar Yusuf and Ahsan Iqbal, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan, and PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Photos shared by Chaudhry on X showed him, Kaira, Sanaullah, Iqbal, Kashmir Affairs Federal Minister Amir Muqam, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf among those participating in today’s negotiations.

Before the delegation left for AJK capital Muzaffarbad, members of a government negotiating committee spoke to the media in Islamabad and and stressed the need for dialogue to end the unrest that has gripped AJK for the past three days.

Among them, Ahsan Iqbal said the government should play its role in address the issues in AJK. But, he added, given the present situation in the region and the world, some “elements would want to disturb peace and stability in Pakistan to push forward their agendas”.

He said the government remained committed to resolving the issues of the people of AJK but they should also be mindful that no such situation was creating of which “Pakistan’s enemies” could take advantage.

AJK PM Haq thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for issuing directives for sending a “high-level delegation” for restarting talks to AJK and expressed the hope that members of the JAAC would also work toward ending the impasse in negotiations between the two sides.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said, “We all are saddened and concerned over the situation. We will try our best to fulfil the just demands of the people of Kashmir and steer them out of the current situation at the earliest as the enemies of Pakistan and Kashmir would have their own objectives. As far as the Joint Awami Action Committee is concerned, they are very honourable and disrespected people.”

He stressed the solution to the ongoing unrest was through talks. “They are a part of our body and their pain is our pain, their difficulties are our difficulties.”

Ashraf said whether the loss of lives was unfortunate, be it because of “administration or the civilian population”.

Rana Sanaullah also emphasised that “violence is not the solution” to any problem. He said they aimed to resolve the matters in accordance with the law and Constitution, ensuring the restoration and maintenance of peace. “We are confident that when we sit with our friend of the Joint Awami Action Committee, all misunderstandings will be resolved.”

Amir Muqam also thanked PM Shehbaz for addressing the issue. “We want the protest and the difficulties of the people of Kashmir to end. We hope that [JAAC] members would consider this … and engage with us for talks.”

Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also shared similar views.

The Ministry of Interior also convened an important meeting in Islamabad today to consider steps to defuse the situation.

PM urges citizens to remain peaceful

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X earlier today, PM Shehbaz had directed the negotiation committee to immediately proceed to Muzaffarabad.

According to the PMO statement, the prime minister voiced deep concern over the law and order situation in AJK as yesterday’s violent protests left three policemen dead. He urged citizens to remain peaceful and instructed law enforcement agencies to show restraint.

“The prime minister has made a strong appeal to citizens to remain peaceful. He has urged that peaceful protest is the constitutional and democratic right of every citizen, but protesters should refrain from causing harm to public order.”

PM Shehbaz, according to the statement, also directed that law enforcement agencies exercise restraint and patience with the protesters.

“The prime minister has said that respect for public sentiments must be ensured, and any unnecessary harshness should be avoided,” the statement said, adding that the government was always ready to address the issues of its Kashmiri brothers.

Expressing “deep concern over the unfortunate incidents during the protests”, the premier ordered a transparent investigation into the matter.

“The prime minister has directed immediate assistance to the families affected by the demonstrations,” read the statement. “At the government level, to find a peaceful resolution to the issue, the prime minister has decided to expand the negotiation committee.”

“The prime minister has appealed to the members and leadership of the JAAC to cooperate with the government’s negotiation committee.

“The committee will send its recommendations and proposed solutions to the Prime Minister’s Office without delay so that steps can be taken for the immediate resolution of the issues.”