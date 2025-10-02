RTI is in chains

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Why journalism and access to information matter more than ever’ (Sept 28), which coincided with the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

In Pakistan, the day every year feels more like a day of mourning for activists striving to use the Right to Information (RTI) to hold bureaucracy accountable and promote transparency in governance. The reason is simple: implementation of RTI laws in Pakistan has become a serious challenge.

Bureaucratic resistance, deliberate delays, and, in many cases, an outright refusal to disclose information have led to the existence of barriers that are only growing with time. Adding to the problem is the disappointing role of information commissions. Instead of acting as watchdogs and RTI facilitators, these bodies often appear to shield and enable public officials in their bid to conceal information.

This explains why, despite the abysmally low rate of information disclosure under RTI laws, penalties and punishments prescribed by law for non-compliance are rarely imposed. Such patterns not only discourage citizens, but also erode trust in the system. Equally concerning is the lack of political will; successive govern-ments and political parties have ignored the need to strengthen RTI mechanisms.

To make matters worse, most citizens remain unaware of RTI. Even those who do try, often abandon the effort after one or two frustrating attempts due to official discouragement and institutional apathy. These issues restrict access to information, and weaken the larger goal of using RTI to build accountability and ensure good governance.

Unless strong political commitment, institutional reforms, and public awareness are prioritised, Pakistan will continue to lag far behind its counterparts in realising the actual spirit of the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

Naeem Ahmad

Faisalabad

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025