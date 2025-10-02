E-Paper | October 02, 2025

RTI is in chains

From the Newspaper Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 09:33am

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Why journalism and access to information matter more than ever’ (Sept 28), which coincided with the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

In Pakistan, the day every year feels more like a day of mourning for activists striving to use the Right to Information (RTI) to hold bureaucracy accountable and promote transparency in governance. The reason is simple: implementation of RTI laws in Pakistan has become a serious challenge.

Bureaucratic resistance, deliberate delays, and, in many cases, an outright refusal to disclose information have led to the existence of barriers that are only growing with time. Adding to the problem is the disappointing role of information commissions. Instead of acting as watchdogs and RTI facilitators, these bodies often appear to shield and enable public officials in their bid to conceal information.

This explains why, despite the abysmally low rate of information disclosure under RTI laws, penalties and punishments prescribed by law for non-compliance are rarely imposed. Such patterns not only discourage citizens, but also erode trust in the system. Equally concerning is the lack of political will; successive govern-ments and political parties have ignored the need to strengthen RTI mechanisms.

To make matters worse, most citizens remain unaware of RTI. Even those who do try, often abandon the effort after one or two frustrating attempts due to official discouragement and institutional apathy. These issues restrict access to information, and weaken the larger goal of using RTI to build accountability and ensure good governance.

Unless strong political commitment, institutional reforms, and public awareness are prioritised, Pakistan will continue to lag far behind its counterparts in realising the actual spirit of the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

Naeem Ahmad
Faisalabad

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....