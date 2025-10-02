E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Portfolios of 10 ministers, aides reshuffled

Bureau Report Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:05am

PESHAWAR: A day after resignation of two members of the provincial cabinet, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur reshuffled portfolios of 10 ministers and aides.

Earlier on Tuesday, minister for elementary and secondary education Faisal Khan Tarakai and minister for irrigation Aqibullah Khan had tendered their resignations. Also on Tuesday, the chief minister had in a video statement hinted at more cabinet changes after returning to Peshawar from Islamabad.

On Wednesday night, the provincial government announced reshuffle of 11 ministers, advisers and special assistants. Though formal notification was yet to be issued, the details released by the information department showed that minister for excise and taxation department Khaleequr Rehman had been given the charge of health department while Ihtisham Ali, adviser on health, had been assigned the excise and taxation department.

Zahid Chanzaib, adviser for culture, tourism, archaeology and museums, has been given the charge of labour department while minister for public health engineering Pakhtunyar’s ministry berth has been changed to sports.

Similarly, minister for sports and youth affairs department Syed Fakhar Jahan has been given the charge of the public health engineering department.

Arbab Asim, special assistant to the chief minister, has been given the charge of the elementary and secondary education department, which fell vacant after the resignation of Mr Tarakai a day earlier.

Muhammad Israr, special assistant to CM on commerce, has been handed the charge of irrigation department. Minister for labour Fazal Shakoor Khan’s portfolio has been changed to tourism.

Parliamentary secretary for mineral department and MPA from Bajaur Hameedur Rehman has been made special assistant to CM while special assistant to CM on housing Dr Amjad has been elevated to minister’s status.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

