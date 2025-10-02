E-Paper | October 02, 2025

NCHD, Chitral varsity ink MoU to promote education, development

A Correspondent Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:05am

CHITRAL: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today between the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Lower Chitral and the University of Chitral to establish a collaborative framework between the two institutions to promote literacy, education and community development.

A key focus of partnership deed is the implementation of the‘Each One, Teach One’ initiative, which provides for active engagement of university students in the adult literacy initiative and mass education in order to enhance the index of literacy rate.

In addition, the collaboration will facilitate the organisation of joint seminars, workshops, and training sessions focused on education and literacy, while it will also encourage volunteer opportunities for university students within various NCHD programmes, fostering youth involvement in community service and development efforts.

This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing educational outreach and literacy inLower Chitral district through joint efforts and community engagement.

The MoU was formally signed by Prof. Dr. Hazir Ullah, vice chancellor, University of Chitral and Syed Maqsood Shah, deputy director NCHD Lower Chitral while senior officials of both the organisations were in attendance on the occasion.

PTI OFFICE-BEARERS: MPA from Lower Chitral and mehtar of Chitral Fateh Ul Mulk Ali Nasir has been appointed as president of district chapter of the Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and tehsil chairman of Drosh Syed Fareed Jan as general secretary.

A notification has been issued by the provincial hierarchy of the party issued the other day according to which the change had been made as desired by the party workers in face of the scenario emerging after the PTI’s 27th September’s meeting in Peshawar to liberate the party chief Imran Khan from the prison.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....