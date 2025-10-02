NCHD, Chitral varsity ink MoU to promote education, development

CHITRAL: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today between the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Lower Chitral and the University of Chitral to establish a collaborative framework between the two institutions to promote literacy, education and community development.

A key focus of partnership deed is the implementation of the‘Each One, Teach One’ initiative, which provides for active engagement of university students in the adult literacy initiative and mass education in order to enhance the index of literacy rate.

In addition, the collaboration will facilitate the organisation of joint seminars, workshops, and training sessions focused on education and literacy, while it will also encourage volunteer opportunities for university students within various NCHD programmes, fostering youth involvement in community service and development efforts.

This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing educational outreach and literacy inLower Chitral district through joint efforts and community engagement.

The MoU was formally signed by Prof. Dr. Hazir Ullah, vice chancellor, University of Chitral and Syed Maqsood Shah, deputy director NCHD Lower Chitral while senior officials of both the organisations were in attendance on the occasion.

PTI OFFICE-BEARERS: MPA from Lower Chitral and mehtar of Chitral Fateh Ul Mulk Ali Nasir has been appointed as president of district chapter of the Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and tehsil chairman of Drosh Syed Fareed Jan as general secretary.

A notification has been issued by the provincial hierarchy of the party issued the other day according to which the change had been made as desired by the party workers in face of the scenario emerging after the PTI’s 27th September’s meeting in Peshawar to liberate the party chief Imran Khan from the prison.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025