E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Rain, thunderstorms expected across cities in Sindh

Faiza Ilyas Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:05am

KARACHI: The Met Department has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in several cities in the province, including Karachi, under the influence of prevailing weather conditions – a well-marked low pressure area and approaching moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and north Arabian Sea and a fresh western disturbance.

According to the department’s advisory, a well-marked low-pressure system is presently located over the Gulf of Kutch, resulting in moist currents penetrating into Sindh.

At the same time, the advisory says, moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are also expected to penetrate into upper Punjab from Wednesday onwards. During the period between Oct 4 and Oct 6, moist currents from both the Bay of Bengal and the north Arabian Sea are expected to strengthen.

In addition, a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to approach the upper parts of the country tonight (Wednesday). It is likely to intensify from Oct 3 and may persist until Oct 7.

“These weather conditions in the month of October are unusual in Pakistan where the monsoon period is over,” said Chief Meteorologist Dr Ameer Hyder Leghari, adding that it’s a post-monsoon activity driven by regional factors as the monsoon season hadn’t ended in other countries.

He further explained that the low-pressure area hadn’t intensified into a depression yet and moved at a very slow pace, failing to get support from the upper atmospheric conditions.

“We are expecting that the system will move towards Oman, turning into a depression in another 12 hours and dissipating into the sea. But, it will remain a threat as long as it persists in the region, as it can gather strength anytime,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

IT appears that the leaders of the Muslim world have been played by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. Though many...
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....