Rain, thunderstorms expected across cities in Sindh

KARACHI: The Met Department has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in several cities in the province, including Karachi, under the influence of prevailing weather conditions – a well-marked low pressure area and approaching moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and north Arabian Sea and a fresh western disturbance.

According to the department’s advisory, a well-marked low-pressure system is presently located over the Gulf of Kutch, resulting in moist currents penetrating into Sindh.

At the same time, the advisory says, moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are also expected to penetrate into upper Punjab from Wednesday onwards. During the period between Oct 4 and Oct 6, moist currents from both the Bay of Bengal and the north Arabian Sea are expected to strengthen.

In addition, a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to approach the upper parts of the country tonight (Wednesday). It is likely to intensify from Oct 3 and may persist until Oct 7.

“These weather conditions in the month of October are unusual in Pakistan where the monsoon period is over,” said Chief Meteorologist Dr Ameer Hyder Leghari, adding that it’s a post-monsoon activity driven by regional factors as the monsoon season hadn’t ended in other countries.

He further explained that the low-pressure area hadn’t intensified into a depression yet and moved at a very slow pace, failing to get support from the upper atmospheric conditions.

“We are expecting that the system will move towards Oman, turning into a depression in another 12 hours and dissipating into the sea. But, it will remain a threat as long as it persists in the region, as it can gather strength anytime,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025