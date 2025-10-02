Pakistan, Iran reiterate commitment to Palestinians

Pakistan and Iran have reiterated their commitment to enhancing ties with each other, as well as their commitment to the rights of Palestinians, in a phone call between their foreign ministers, the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad says.

In a post on X, the embassy said that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

“The two nations stand shoulder to shoulder amid [an] evolving regional landscape, united in their resolve to promote peace, stability and security [and] reiterating unwavering commitment to the cause of Palestine, as steadfast as ever before and ever after,” the post read.