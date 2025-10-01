Global Sumud flotilla’s Sirius vessel boarded by IDF Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 11:37pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Kieran Andrieu, aboard the Adara vessel in the Global Sumud Flotilla, has said on a livestream that the Sirius boat has been boarded by the Israeli military. Andrieu added that the Adara is 60 miles from Gaza and still sailing towards it. Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے Dawn News English Subscribe Trump & Netanyahu’s Gaza Plan: Why Muslim Nations Are Angry World Reacts to Trump’s Gaza Plan Analysts Warns Trump’s Film Tariff Could Shake Global Movie Industry Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan ‘a Win for Everybody’: Analyst Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan Explained Politics on the Pitch: India Refuses Asia Cup Trophy Pakistan PM Shehbaz Meets Trump at White House Comments Closed