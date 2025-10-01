WATCH: Live feed being transmitted from Global Sumud Flotilla Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 10:59pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے Dawn News English Subscribe World Reacts to Trump’s Gaza Plan Analysts Warns Trump’s Film Tariff Could Shake Global Movie Industry Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan ‘a Win for Everybody’: Analyst Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan Explained Politics on the Pitch: India Refuses Asia Cup Trophy Pakistan PM Shehbaz Meets Trump at White House World Leaders Rally Behind Palestinian Statehood at UN Summit Comments Closed