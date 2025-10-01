Global Sumud Flotilla sails past Madleen interception point

In a post on the Telegram channel of the Global Sumud Flotilla, the group has said that they’ve gone beyond the point where the Madleen flotilla earlier this year was intercepted by Israeli forces, Al Jazeera reports.

The flotilla added that despite what they call attempts by the Israeli military to intimidate them, they will “sail on with renewed resolve to break the siege, deliver aid, and uphold our mission of non-violent solidarity with the people of Gaza”.

“Everyone is currently safe. We are beyond the point where the [Madleen] was intercepted. Still, we remain vigilant,” the statement said.