READ: Did Muslim countries agree to a different version of Trump’s Gaza plan?

Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 03:37pm

The question that has arisen after Trump and Netanyahu unveiled a 20-point plan for Gaza is whether the Muslim countries, whose leaders had met Trump last week to discuss a possible peace deal, had backed a plan that looked different.

According to US news outlet Axios, the deal now before Hamas is significantly different from the one the US and a group of Arab and Muslim countries had previously agreed on, due to Netanyahu’s intervention.

“Trump presented the situation as straightforward,” Axios reported. “Israel, the US and its Arab partners were all aligned on a final plan, and Hamas had to agree or face annihilation.”

However, the publication stated that behind the scenes, reality was murkier.

The Times of Israel also reported that during the extensive meeting with Trump, Netanyahu had managed to secure “significant 11th-hour changes” to the proposal regarding the scope and nature of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, along with the disarmament of Hamas.

