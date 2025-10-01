READ: What Gazans think about Trump’s ‘peace plan’

As world leaders continue to come up with deals, plans and proposals, the real stakeholders of the war — Palestinians in Gaza who have lost everything in the last two years — remain missing from the discourse.

“For me and for everyone in Gaza, Trump’s plan is not in our interest, it doesn’t consider us, our rights, or treat us as human beings who must be allowed to live and whose blood should be spared,” lamented Nour Abu Shammala, a human rights advocate and writer based in the enclave.

Motasem A Dalloul, a Palestinian journalist covering the war, believed that ending the Israeli genocide in Gaza was never a plan.

Instead, it was a “dirty trick to reinforce Israeli occupation with an international cover that would give Netanyahu more support and power to complete the annihilation of Gaza if the Palestinians rejected it,” he said in a post on X.

