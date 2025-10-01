Gaza flotilla says unlit vessels approached its boats, prompting security measures

The international flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza has said that several of its boats were approached by unidentified vessels, some navigating without lights, Reuters reports.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said in a post on Telegram that the vessels have departed, and participants implemented security protocols in anticipation of a possible interception.

Earlier, it said that drone activity was increasing over the flotilla as it neared the destination.

“We have now entered the high-risk zone, the area where previous flotillas have been attacked and/or intercepted.”