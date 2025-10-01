Empowered ageing

THIS year’s theme for International Day of Older Persons, observed on Oct 1 each year, is ‘Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-Being, Our Rights’. This theme resonates with Pakistan’s changing demographic landscape, urging us to see our elderly population not simply as recipients of care, but as vibrant contributors who shape our communities, society and nation.

The WHO predicts that by 2050, the number of individuals aged 60 and above will double, reaching 2.1 billion. In Pakistan, the population of older adults is expected to surge from 11.3 million in 2017 to over 43.3m by 2050. The focus on the elderly in Pakistan has tended to be on the burden and dependency associated with old age, overlooking the aspirations of older adults and the invaluable role they play in eastern societies.

Older Pakistanis are eager for recognition of their sociocultural rights, appreciation for their contribution and support to stay as active participants in national progress. They have a wealth of knowledge, skills and life experiences. Sadly, our systems fail to engage them meaningfully, leading to premature retirement and significant loss of human resource.

Strengthening healthcare for older adults is a priority. Our healthcare system has few geriatric specialists, including geriatric specialised nurses, and relevant hea­lthcare. While health insurance sche­mes offer a starting point, initiatives tailored to geriatric care to promote social inclusion must be implemented. Healthcare services for older individuals through existing healthcare facilities should be enhanced, with selected areas developing specialised centres as models. Primary healthcare units, too, need improvement to meet the needs of our ageing segments.

Lack of financial security is a major hurdle. About 3m people are receiving pension through the EOBI, with a similar number benefiting from government sector pension schemes. Yet, the coverage for those over retirement age is just between 7-10 per cent, revealing a large gap in financial safety and highlighting the urgent need for enhanced social security measures such as targeted cash transfer programmes for older adults living in poverty.

Older adults must be treated as valuable citizens.

Public spaces need to prioritise age-friendly infrastructure design, with major projects focusing on resting areas, basic medical support along highways, public transport that offers reserved seating for older people, pregnant women and the disabled with clearly marked symbols, and urban planning that includes safe sidewalks, public seating and barrier-free building designs.

Promoting social inclusion also means ending age discrimination in Pakistan. Job policies should combat age biases and encourage workplaces that appreciate the contributions of people from all age groups. Educational institutions can be tapped for learning programmes where older adults can share their wisdom, skills and cultural experiences with younger generations. This will help preserve our cultural heritage and engage senior citizens in meaningful roles which also allow them to earn a livelihood.

To implement a clear framework, federal-provincial collaboration is necessary. Establishing a national commission on ageing that includes older adults from all provinces, nurses and doctors, economists and civil society representatives is key to age-friendly policies. This commission would not only help monitor progress but also ensure that the perspectives of older individuals are prioritised in decision-making.

Technology and AI have shaped the lives of all generations. Older adults have the potential to use tec­hnology to connect with their families and be socially inc­lusive. However, literacy levels rem­ain a considerable barrier in Pakistan. Basic digital training programmes tailored for senior citizens, and focused on essential services like mobile banking, telemedicine and simple ways to keep in touch with family, are needed. By partnering with the private sector, we can create user-friendly mobile applications in local languages that enable older adults to access their needs.

Instead of seeing our ageing communities as a challenge, we should embrace them as a strength. The dreams of older adults to stay active, their rights to healthcare and financial security, and their need for social inclusion should be at the heart of our national policies. As the theme of the International Day of Older Persons reminds us, older individuals aren’t just passive recipients of care, they are vital agents of change.

Countries that actively involve older adults in economic and social spheres tend to enjoy greater productivity, stronger unity and more resilient societies. Pakistan has the potential to lead the way in inclusive ageing policies.

The writer is Senior Nurse Educator, Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery, Karachi.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025