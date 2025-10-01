E-Paper | October 01, 2025

IDB approves $475m for M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway

Amin Ahmed Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 09:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has approved $475 million in financing for the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project, aiming to enhance Pakistan’s transport infrastructure by improving connectivity along a key corridor.

The Board of Executive Directors at the IsDB headquarters in Jeddah granted approval on Monday. The 306km M-6 motorway is the only missing segment in the north-south route linking Karachi to Peshawar.

The project is estimated to cost $1.7bn and will feature six lanes designed for speeds up to 120km/h. It will include 89 bridges, 15 interchanges, and 243 underpasses. The M-6 is part of the broader Eastern Alignment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Physical construction is expected to begin in April next year, with the Sindh government already initiating land acquisition processes. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed officials to complete the transfer of both state and private land required for the construction of the motorway. Previous delays were attributed to litigation issues.

In parallel, the M-10 motorway (Karachi Northern Bypass) is being upgraded and extended to link Karachi directly with the M-6 at Jamshoro. This project aims to establish a high-capacity route for both commercial and passenger traffic from Karachi Port.

The M-6 motorway project has faced several delays and financing challenges. The Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development was recently informed that the estimated cost has increased from $617m in 2018 to $1.1bn in 2022, and now stands at $1.7bn in 2025.

The government has prioritised the M-6 for the fiscal year 2025-26. It is in talks with multiple financial institutions, including the Islamic Development Bank, the Saudi Fund for Development, and the Asian Development Bank, to secure additional funding.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
