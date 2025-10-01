E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Call for safe, effective family planning to ensure women’s well-being

Shazia Hasan Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am
Prof Dr Farrukh Naheed gives a presentation.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
Prof Dr Farrukh Naheed gives a presentation.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: Pakistan’s urgent need for safe and effective family planning and its benefits such as women’s empowerment and shaping a healthier workforce in society was in the spotlight during an awareness session on women’s health and well-being.

The event held in accordance with World Contraception Day was organised by the American Business Council (ABC)-Pakistan in collaboration with Bayer-Pakistan on Tuesday.

Gynaecologist Prof Dr Farrukh Naheed said that social, mental, physical and emotional well-being equals health without stress. “As far as women’s health is concerned, mostly the mention of it being women’s right is something that is frowned on in our society. But those who frown don’t realise that women should be given what is their haq [their right], which has been mentioned in the Holy Quran so many times,” she pointed out.

“It is mentioned that women are to be allowed at least a two-year lactation period after giving birth,” she added. “But here slogans such as ‘Mera jism, meri marzi’, which refers to a women’s right of deciding when she wants to have a baby, are misinterpreted,” she said.

Teenage pregnancy is a problem in Pakistan, moot told

“Pakistan is a low resource country with its population becoming a burden. With a population of 250 million and a young population with high birth rates. When you can manage your population, you enhance your resources. But Pakistan has rapid population growth and a low contraceptive prevalence rate,” the doctor reminded.

“Teenage pregnancy is also a problem in our country. If a girl gets married in teenage, she will have around eight children by the time she is 35 if she does not take precautions. There is a high unmet need for family planning here. But addressing these issues, while clearing the misconceptions and taboos by spreading awareness, can change the dynamics of society,” she said.

While speaking on the subject of women’s health, broadcast journalist and television host Sidra Iqbal said that she had always been ambitious about her career and enjoyed her work. But most of the time when women work very hard, they put their own health on the back burner, she added.

“But the body keeps score,” she said. “Because you should read the word ‘disease’ as ‘dis-ease’. When you are not at ease, and pushing yourself, your body feels it. You have one life and one body. Then if you fall ill, you are alone. You will have to fend for yourself because others will ask you why you worked so hard, as it was not even expected of you,” she said.

Earlier, in her welcome address, ABC-Pakistan’s Vice President Tushna Patel said that health is not a luxury but a human right. “Your health matters. Women’s health matters. And when you invest in women’s health, we educate, empower and support,” she said.

ABC-Pakistan’s General Secretary Imran Shamim also spoke.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...