Two martyred soldiers laid to rest in Attock

TAXILA: Two soldiers belonging to Attock district, who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in North Waziristan, were laid to rest with full military honour in their native areas on Tuesday.

Lance Saeed Ahmed of the Artillery Corps belonged to Bhonavali village in Union Council Mianwala, tehsil Pindigheb. He left behind a widow and two young children. His funeral prayers were attended by a large number of locals, political and social figures.

The second martyr, Naik Tahir Nawaz, belonged to Ganda Kas village, tehsil Jand. His parents survived him. His funeral prayers were offered at Sheenbagh, followed by burial in his ancestral graveyard at Ganda Kas with full military honours.

According to ISPR, both the soldiers laid down their lives in the line of duty, defending the nation with courage and dedication.

