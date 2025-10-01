Govt to set up PIC satellite centre in Takht Bhai

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step towards expanding cardiac care services in the province, with plans to establish a satellite centre of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Takht Bhai, Mardan.

Adviser to chief minister on health Ihtesham Ali visited the Ganjai Hospital in Takht Bhai on Tuesday, where the cardiac facility would be set up.

He was accompanied by director general health Dr Shahid Younas, and director PIC Qazi Saad.

The delegation reviewed progress on the feasibility study for the proposed cardiac facility.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Mr Ali said that the satellite centre would provide specialised cardiac treatment to residents of Takht Bhai and adjoining areas, reducing the need for patients to travel to Peshawar for care.

“The government is committed to expanding healthcare access across the province. This project reflects our resolve to bring quality treatment closer to the people,” he said.

Officials briefed the adviser on the technical and financial aspects of the project.

According to health department sources, funds for the centre have already been released, and construction work is expected to begin shortly.

The satellite centre is part of a broader initiative to decentralise specialised healthcare services and ease the burden on tertiary hospitals in urban centres. Health officials said the facility would be equipped with diagnostic and emergency cardiac care units, and would operate under the administrative umbrella of PIC.

The CM aide directed the departments concerned to expedite the implementation process and ensure timely completion of the project. He said the government was focused on strengthening public health infrastructure, particularly in underserved regions.

