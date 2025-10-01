E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Govt to set up PIC satellite centre in Takht Bhai

Bureau Report Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step towards expanding cardiac care services in the province, with plans to establish a satellite centre of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Takht Bhai, Mardan.

Adviser to chief minister on health Ihtesham Ali visited the Ganjai Hospital in Takht Bhai on Tuesday, where the cardiac facility would be set up.

He was accompanied by director general health Dr Shahid Younas, and director PIC Qazi Saad.

The delegation reviewed progress on the feasibility study for the proposed cardiac facility.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Mr Ali said that the satellite centre would provide specialised cardiac treatment to residents of Takht Bhai and adjoining areas, reducing the need for patients to travel to Peshawar for care.

“The government is committed to expanding healthcare access across the province. This project reflects our resolve to bring quality treatment closer to the people,” he said.

Officials briefed the adviser on the technical and financial aspects of the project.

According to health department sources, funds for the centre have already been released, and construction work is expected to begin shortly.

The satellite centre is part of a broader initiative to decentralise specialised healthcare services and ease the burden on tertiary hospitals in urban centres. Health officials said the facility would be equipped with diagnostic and emergency cardiac care units, and would operate under the administrative umbrella of PIC.

The CM aide directed the departments concerned to expedite the implementation process and ensure timely completion of the project. He said the government was focused on strengthening public health infrastructure, particularly in underserved regions.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...