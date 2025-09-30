UN chief calls on ‘all parties’ to commit to Trump’s Gaza plan

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called on “all parties” to commit to the 20-point peace proposal put forward by United States President Donald Trump.

“I reiterate that our priority must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict. I once again call for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza & for the immediate & unconditional release of all hostages & I hope that this will create the conditions allowing for the realisation of the two-state solution,” he wrote on X.