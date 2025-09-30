UN housing expert raises concerns about ‘land grabs’ in Trump’s Gaza plan

Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the UN special rapporteur on the right to housing, has raised concerns about details included in Trump’s plan, including a proposed “permanent buffer zone”, Al Jazeera reports.

“This so-called ‘peace plan’ by Trump and Netanyahu is abominable on so many levels,” Rajagopal said in a post on social media.

“Among the worst: a ‘transitional authority’ headed by the war criminal Tony Blair [and] land grabs through a permanent buffer zone.”

“Palestinians must drive this process!” Rajagopal said.