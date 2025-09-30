E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Robbers kill young man in front of his children in Karachi’s Orangi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 12:20pm

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead by robbers in front of his home in Orangi Town late on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Iqbal Market SHO Sher Mohammed Sangi told Dawn that Sajjad Shaukat, 25, was standing outside his home along with his two children when two unidentified muggers riding on a motorcycle emerged there.

He said CCTV footage obtained by police showed that the victim was using his cell phone when one of the robbers got off and demanded his phone. As he put up resistance, the robber opened fire on him and rode away with his accomplice without snatching the cell phone.

Shaukat sustained critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The CCTV footage, which also went viral on social media, showed that the deceased was carrying his infant son while another son was standing near him when the incident occurred.

West Zone DIG Irfan Ali Baloch ordered the suspension of the SHO concerned for failing to curb incidents of street crime in his jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man was shot dead on Sharea Faisal near Nursery on Monday, police said.

Tipu Sultan SHO Yasin Gujjar said Mohammed Zada was a labourer and the murder appeared to be an outcome of some personal enmity.

He said that the victim had left his native town in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a year ago due to enmity and had been living in Karachi since then.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

