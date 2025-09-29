HPV vaccine campaign extended for 3 days in Punjab to maximise coverage: health minister

The Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Monday that the province was extending the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign until Wednesday, hoping to achieve a target of 100 per cent.

Earlier in September, Pakistan rolled out the HPV vaccine nationwide as part of the routine immunisation programme to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer. However, vaccine hesitancy in Pakistan remains a major public health challenge, driven by a mix of misinformation, safety concerns, and mistrust of authorities.

“Success rate in Punjab has been 72pc,” Punjab’s health minister said during an interview with Geo News show “Geo Pakistan”.

“But we have not ended the campaign; instead, we have extended it for three days.”

He added, “The primary reason is that if we administer this vaccine to our girls now, those aged 9 to 14 will get it for free. But after the campaign ends, people will have to pay money for it, and only 9-year-old girls will be able to get it free of charge.”

