E-Paper | September 29, 2025

HPV vaccine campaign extended for 3 days in Punjab to maximise coverage: health minister

Dawn.com Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 12:05pm
A health worker administers human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to a girl in Karachi on September 24, 2025, during a HPV vaccination drive against cervical cancer. — AFP/File
A health worker administers human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to a girl in Karachi on September 24, 2025, during a HPV vaccination drive against cervical cancer. — AFP/File

The Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Monday that the province was extending the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign until Wednesday, hoping to achieve a target of 100 per cent.

Earlier in September, Pakistan rolled out the HPV vaccine nationwide as part of the routine immunisation programme to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer. However, vaccine hesitancy in Pakistan remains a major public health challenge, driven by a mix of misinformation, safety concerns, and mistrust of authorities.

“Success rate in Punjab has been 72pc,” Punjab’s health minister said during an interview with Geo News show “Geo Pakistan”.

“But we have not ended the campaign; instead, we have extended it for three days.”

He added, “The primary reason is that if we administer this vaccine to our girls now, those aged 9 to 14 will get it for free. But after the campaign ends, people will have to pay money for it, and only 9-year-old girls will be able to get it free of charge.”

More to follow.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...