Anchorperson Imtiaz Mir succumbs to injuries suffered during last week’s Karachi gun attack

Anchorperson Imtiaz Mir, who was shot and wounded last week in Karachi’s Malir area, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, according to his family and police.

Mir, an anchorperson for private TV channel Metro 1 News, was headed home in a car driven by his older brother, Mohammed Salih, when six suspects riding two motorcycles began firing on their vehicle in Malir. Mir and his brother were both injured and admitted to Liaquat National Hospital.

His brother, Riaz Ali, who is the complainant in the case, told Dawn.com on Sunday night that his brother had succumbed during treatment.

Saudabad police Station House Officer (SHO) Ateequr Rehman also confirmed the death of the journalist, as the incident took place in his jurisdiction.

“Police have registered a case against a man and his sons over the attack on the journalist,” the SHO said. “The incident was motivated by a land dispute in the town of Thul in Jacobabad. A hitherto little-known group claimed responsibility for the attack, but it lacked credibility.”

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his regret over Mir’s death and directed the Sindh inspector general of police to arrest the killers immediately.

“The killers of Imtiaz Mir will be brought to justice,” CM Shah vowed, according to the statement. “The services of the late journalist to the media will be remembered and the government will take this case to its logical conclusion.”

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon issued a statement expressing grief over Mir’s passing, hailing the late journalist as “a hardworking and fearless journalist, who always highlighted public issues”.

“The Sindh government will leave no stone unturned to bring those involved in the attack on Imtiaz Mir to justice,” Memon said. “The Sindh government is committed to protecting the lives and property of journalists.”