E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Netanyahu to meet Trump as Israel faces isolation over Gaza war

Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 08:38pm

Facing increasing isolation abroad and mounting pressure at home, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will defend his intention to “finish the job” in Gaza when he meets US President Donald Trump on Monday, AFP reports.

The meeting comes days after Trump unveiled a 21-point plan aimed at ending the war in the Palestinian territory during discussions with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

On Sunday, Trump hinted at “something special” to come in Middle East talks, adding in a post on his Truth Social platform: “WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!”

On Friday, Trump had told reporters in Washington “I think we have a deal” on Gaza, even as Netanyahu, speaking at the UN, vowed to “finish the job” in Israel’s war against Hamas.

But experts told AFP that Netanyahu appeared to be cornered, facing growing international and domestic calls to end the war.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...
Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...