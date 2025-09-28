Netanyahu to meet Trump as Israel faces isolation over Gaza war

Facing increasing isolation abroad and mounting pressure at home, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will defend his intention to “finish the job” in Gaza when he meets US President Donald Trump on Monday, AFP reports.

The meeting comes days after Trump unveiled a 21-point plan aimed at ending the war in the Palestinian territory during discussions with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

On Sunday, Trump hinted at “something special” to come in Middle East talks, adding in a post on his Truth Social platform: “WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!”

On Friday, Trump had told reporters in Washington “I think we have a deal” on Gaza, even as Netanyahu, speaking at the UN, vowed to “finish the job” in Israel’s war against Hamas.

But experts told AFP that Netanyahu appeared to be cornered, facing growing international and domestic calls to end the war.