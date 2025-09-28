Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured trapped

Israeli tanks have moved deeper into Gaza City’s residential districts as local health authorities say they have been unable to respond to dozens of desperate calls, expressing concern about the fate of residents in the targeted areas, Reuters reports.

Witnesses and medics say Israeli tanks have deepened their incursions in the Sabra, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan and Al-Naser neighbourhoods, closing in on the heart and the western areas of Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering.