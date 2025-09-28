E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Saudi Arabia warns global inaction on Gaza threatens regional, world stability

Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 11:55am

Saudi Arabia has warned that the international community’s failure to rein in Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip threatens to undermine regional and global stability, urging decisive action to halt the conflict and support Palestinian statehood, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The international community’s inaction in restraining the (Israeli) aggression on Gaza will contribute to destabilising security and stability regionally and globally,” Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

He urged the UN to take a stronger role in conflict resolution, saying the world body “needs to become more efficient in reducing conflicts and crises.”

“We must all act seriously to stop the aggression and guarantee the delivery of aid to Gaza’s residents,” he said, pressing for urgent international measures to protect civilians and open humanitarian corridors.

