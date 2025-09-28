San Marino officially recognises State of Palestine

San Marino has announced its official recognition of the State of Palestine, Wafa reports.

The declaration was made by San Marino’s Foreign Minister Luca Beccari during his address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday.

“We officially recognise the State of Palestine as a sovereign and independent state within secure and internationally recognised borders, in line with United Nations resolutions. Establishing a state is an inalienable right of the Palestinian people,” Beccari said.