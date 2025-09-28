Marquez on brink of MotoGP title as Bagnaia regains form

MOTEGI: Marc Marquez moved a step closer to clinching his seventh MotoGP world title this weekend in Japan after finishing second in the sprint race on Saturday behind Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

Marquez is on the verge of winning his first world championship crown since 2019 and can seal the deal if he finishes second in Sunday’s grand prix at Motegi, even if his brother and closest rival Alex wins the race.

The Spaniard was not at his dominating best in the sprint after starting third on the grid but stretched his championship lead to a whopping 191 points after picking up nine points to his brother’s zero.

Alex Marquez finished 10th after starting eighth on the grid.

“The pace was good, the feeling every time is better and better, so tomorrow will be a long race,” said Marc Marquez. “But we cannot forget that our main target this weekend is another one [title].”

Italian two-time world champion Bagnaia has struggled this season but he has been in vintage form so far at Motegi.

He took pole position with a track-record lap in qualifying and was untouchable in claiming his first sprint win of the season.

“I want to say thanks to the team that, like always, have done an incredible job,” said Bagnaia. “I was able to push, I was able to control, and it’s super sweet, these emotions.”

KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who had qualified fourth, came third ahead of fellow Spaniard Joan Mir to round out the podium. Acosta, 21, briefly claimed second place but was overtaken by Marquez with two laps remaining.

Defending world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi both went down at the first corner in heavy crashes. Pramac’s Jack Miller also crashed late in the race.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025