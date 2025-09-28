Two teenagers drown in floodwater in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Two teenage girls drowned in the floodwaters near Hatheji in Ahmedpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, two girls identified as Saira (11) and Hafsa (19) were bathing in the accumulated floodwater near Jhong Jalalpur More Road near Hatheji. However, they drowned in the deep water and the families of the deceased retrieved their bodies before the arrival of the Rescue 1122 team. The rescuers found the families while they were taking the girls to the Hatheji basic health unit (BHU). They examined both the girls and pronounced them dead.

ACCIDENT: Three passengers were killed in collision between a trailer and a Mazda truck near Qutabpur toll plaza in Jahania tehsil on the Lodhran-Khanewal highway on Saturday.

According to Khanewal Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Raashid, the Mazda truck rear-ended the trailer and three occupants of the Mazda died on the spot. One of the deceased was identified as Zaheer of Lahore and his body was shifted to the Jahanian THQ Hospital. He said the two other deceased had not been identified yet and their bodies were shifted to the Tibba Sultanpur Hospital.

He said that the bodies were pulled out after cutting the smashed front portion of the Mazda truck. The Qutabpur police reached the scene and arrested the Mazdar driver. The police officials dealing with the case said that the Mazda driver might be drowsy due to which the accident took place. Further investigations were still ongoing.

ENCOUNTERS: The Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have arrested three injured persons, including two alleged dacoits and rapist of a seminary minor student, in three separate encounters in Kahror Pacca and Multan.

According to the Lodhran CCD, two motorcyclists were signalled to stop by a CCD team at Rana Chowk, Kahror Pucca. The motorcyclists attempted to flee causing the pillion-rider to fall off the bike. The CCD officials were able to catch both. Police said the injured man was wanted in a rape case of a minor seminary student of Kahror Pacca. Police said that he was an absconder in the case.

In another encounter at Kotla Dilbar bypass in Kahror Pacca, a CCD team arrested one alleged dacoit in injured condition after an exchange of fire with two motorcyclists. The arrested man was identified as Abid, a resident of Gulwala Mauza of Rind Jada in Kahror Pacca, while his accomplice managed to flee. The CCD claimed that Abid was involved in over 67 cases and a 30-bore pistol was also recovered from his possession. Police lodged a case against his unidentified fleeing accomplice.

Meanwhile, the CCD Multan claimed that at the Awan Chowk picket near Wali Muhammad, two suspects fired on a CCD team. After the firing stopped, one of the attackers identified as Ismail resident of Qasuri Chowk, Multan was arrested in injured condition.

Police claimed that his records revealed that he was involved in several cases of dacoity, burglary, cars-lifting among others. He was shifted to the hospital and the police recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession and also registered a case against his fleeing accomplice.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025