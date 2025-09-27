CDA shelves Faizabad Interchange overhaul, opts for loops’ expansion

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), while shelving the proposed mega project for overhauling the Faizabad Interchange, has decided to proceed with the necessary expansion of the existing loops.

Recently, CDA had called tenders for expansion of the loops and also received bids, which were opened. Later, the CDA decided to go for overhauling of the entire interchange.

Therefore, a consultant was engaged, who completed the design of the project. However, upon reconsideration, the CDA decided to go for the expansion of the loops only, and the lowest bid was accepted.

“We believe that with the expansion of the existing loops, mainly two loops which start and exit on the expressway, the issue of traffic at Faizabad could be resolved,” said an engineer of the CDA.

He said the radius of the existing loops would be increased while weaving the distance of the two, including one for Lahore-bound traffic on the expressway, to avoid existing conflict.

“Currently, the weaving distance on these two loops is around 90 metres. We are planning to increase this distance to 272 metres by increasing the radius,” the engineer said.

Asked if this was a perfect solution, why the CDA had recently opted for overhauling the entire project, he said, “We conducted designing of overhauling and now we have three options which will be used in future. The overhaul project requires minimum Rs3.5 billion.” Therefore, he added, it was decided that we should go for the expansion of loops. The bid of the project worth Rs200 million has already been accepted and the contractor has started mobilising machinery.

Another official said soon the contractor would be provided with the design and layout of the project.

“This project of expansion of loops is likely to be completed within three months,” said a CDA official.

The Faizabad Interchange, which was built in the 90s, connects the twin cities and serves as the main entry point to Islamabad besides being a central point for protest demonstrations.

Meanwhile, sources said the CDA was also considering launching another project to expand three slip roads of the Faizabad Interchange: one connecting Zero Point to Faizabad, another linking the Expressway with Club Road/Murree Road, and a third providing a connection between traffic coming from Murree side to the Expressway, as well as from the Khanapul side to link the Expressway with Murree Road. Currently, these slips roads are barely seven meter wide.

It is relevant to note here that the incumbent management of CDA has been focusing on road projects as it has already completed three mega projects – Serena and Murree Road underpasses, F-8 underpass and flyover. While, GT Road flyover project is currently in progress and soon work on Shaheen Chowk underpass will also be inaugurated.

Similarly, two other mega projects - overhauling of service road of the Expressway from Faizabad to Koral and expansion of Margalla Road from GT Road to Army Welfare Trust Interchange are also part of the CDA’s plan.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025