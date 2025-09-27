DHA takes over development of Margalla Orchard Scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) will develop the Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme along Park Road as an agreement was signed on Friday between the DHA, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

“A tripartite agreement has been signed between FGEHA, SCBA and DHA for the development and management of the Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme formally the Park Road Housing Scheme - a housing project started in 2019 by FGEHA and SCBA for the members of SCBA and federal government employees,” said a press release issued by the Ministry of Housing.

The scheme was a joint venture of FGEHA and SCBA. It is being developed near Comsats University on Park Road in revenue estates of Tamma, Moriyan and Chak Farash. There are a total of 47,81 plots, out of which 2088 are for the FGEHA and 2693 for the SCBA members.

However, like many other organisations, the FGEHA failed to develop the scheme.

Housing project was launched in 2019 by FGEHA and SCBA

Resultantly, the DHA was engaged for the development of the project and it has been renamed as Orchard Housing Scheme. Though the housing ministry in its press release did not share details of the agreement, it is likely that the DHA will manage the commercial area of the scheme.

“The signing ceremony took place at the SCBA Hostel Auditorium …and was attended by several distinguished guests, including Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. Under this agreement, the DHA will now be responsible for executing the development work on the site,” read the press release.

It said that prominent legal figures, including Ahsan Bhoon, member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, and SCBA President Mian Mohammad Rauf Ata praised stakeholders for their commitment to the project.

“They acknowledged the contributions of the legal community, noting that over Rs6 billion has already been deposited by lawyers, underscoring their strong desire to achieve the dream of homeownership,” it added.

Speaking on the occasion, the law minster emphasised the role lawyers play in society. He said the concerns of the legal fraternity were being prioritised and reaffirmed that welfare projects for lawyers will not be derailed by political considerations.

He highlighted the government’s ongoing consultations with legal representatives in matters of criminal law reforms.

The minister for housing acknowledged that the project faced delays due to unavoidable circumstances. He expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his special interest in the agreement even while abroad on an official visit.

According to the press release, the housing minister also commended housing secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh for his dedication in safeguarding the interests of federal employees, and lauded the efforts of the FGEHA team for their persistent commitment to making the project a reality.

“The agreement, vetted and approved by the Ministry of Law, signals the formal launch of the Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme. With the

signing complete, DHA will now begin full-scale development work, which is expected to

progress at an accelerated pace,” said the press release.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025