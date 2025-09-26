Greek PM warns Israel risks losing friends

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a key partner of Israel within the European Union, warns that Israel risks losing remaining friends with its destructive military campaign in Gaza, AFP reports.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, the centre-right Greek leader said Israel had a right to self-defence after the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, but cannot “justify the death of thousands of children“.

“Greece maintains a strategic partnership with Israel, but this does not prevent us from speaking openly and frankly,” Mitsotakis said.

“The continuation of this course of action will ultimately harm Israel’s own interests, leading to an erosion of international support,” he said. “I tell my Israeli friends they risk alienating all their remaining allies if they persist on a path that is shattering the potential of a two-state solution.”