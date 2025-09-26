Netanyahu says have surrounded Gaza with loudspeakers, delivers message for hostages

“Now ladies and gentlemen, I want to do something I’ve never done before. I want to speak from this forum directly to the hostages from loudspeakers.

“I’ve surrounded Gaza with large loudspeakers, connected to this microphone, in the hope that our dear hostages will hear my message

“Our brave heroes, this is PM Netanyahu speaking to you live from the UN. We have not forgotten, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter and we will not rest until we bring all of you home.”